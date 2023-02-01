NXT viewership/rating for this week

Tuesday’s live Vengeance Day go-home edition of WWE NXT drew 587,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 3.29% from last week’s 607,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.13 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 8.33% from last week’s 0.12 rating in the key demo. The 0.13 rating represents 170,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 4.94% from the 162,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.12 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #20 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.13 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #28 ranking on cable.

NXT ranked #63 in viewership on cable this week, tied with Chris Jansing Reports on MSNBC, which also drew a 0.04 key demo rating for the #98 spot on the Cable Top 150. This is down from last week’s #55 viewership ranking on cable.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the lowest total audience since the Deadline go-home show on December 6. This was also the second-lowest key demo rating of the year so far. Tuesday’s NXT drew under the 2022 average in viewership and key demo rating. Sports competition on Tuesday night included two NBA games on TNT, two College Basketball games on ESPN, two College Basketball games on ESPN2, two College Basketball games on Big Ten Network, and One College Basketball game on ESPNU. This week’s NXT viewership was down 3.29% from last week, while the key demo rating was up 8.33% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 5.16% from the episode that aired one year ago in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was even with the show that aired one year ago.

The NBA game between the Lakers and the Knicks on TNT topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.58 rating, also drawing 1.697 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.278 million viewers, also drawing a 0.15 key demo rating.

The Rookie on ABC topped the night on broadcast TV in viewership with an average of 4.772 million viewers, also drawing a 0.53 key demo rating. Night Court on NBC topped the night on broadcast TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.55 rating, also drawing 4.769 million viewers.

Tuesday’s Vengeance Day go-home edition of NXT aired live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – the final build for Vengeance Day, NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller delivering their final messages before the Steel Cage match, NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez responding to last week’s attack by Toxic Attraction, Cora Jade vs. Lyra Valkyria (which didn’t happen), The Creed Brothers vs. Indus Sher, Stevie Turner making her in-ring debut, plus The New Day Tag Team Invitational with The Dyad vs. Andre Chase and Duke Hudson vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade, which was the main event.