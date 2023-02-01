Notes on Ric Flair, Ronda Rousey, Karrion Kross, and more

– Happy Birthday to Ronda Rousey who turns 36 today!

– WWE Hall of Famer “Nature Boy” Ric Flair was excited about Cody Rhodes during last night’s Raw calling his shot against Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Title at WrestleMania 39. Ric Flair tweeted during Raw, “CodyRhodes! Making Your Father SO PROUD! Me Too!! WOOOOO!”

– Congratulations to WWE’s Karrion Kross on receiving his purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

– The Fixers have been dethroned.

On the live episode of NWA Powerrr on January 31, The Fixers (Wrecking Balll Legursky & Jay Bradley) defended the NWA United States Tag team Championship against The Country Gentlemen (AJ Cazana & Anthony Andrews). At the end of a hard-fought match, Cazana pinned Legursky to win the titles.