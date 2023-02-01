Konnan defends decision to book Marty Scurll

Konnan recently defended his decision to book controversial stars like Marty Scurll for AAA.

He also claimed that Scurll is a bigger star than AEW’s Daniel Garcia, Wheeler Yuta, and Action Andretti.

Scurll worked closely with The Elite all the way up until their founding of AEW alongside Tony Khan in 2019. He continued with Ring of Honor, until he was named in 2020’s ‘Speaking Out’ movement. It was alleged that the 34-year-old had taken advantage of an inebriated 16-year-old girl in 2015. He departed ROH in January 2021. AAA is the biggest promotion to continually use the Briton since.

Defending his decision during Keepin’ it 100, Konnan pointed to the fact that Scurll was never convicted. He went further to say that he is a bigger star than AEW’s Action Andretti, Wheeler Yuta, or Daniel Garcia.