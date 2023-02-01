Kenny King re-signs with Impact

Kenny King has re-signed with Impact Wrestling.

King recently spoke with Adrian Hernandez of Audacy Sports and 1140 The Bet in Las Vegas, and revealed that he has signed a new one-year contract with Impact.

“Well, you know, the news is that your boy is staying put, man,” King said. “I felt like I had a really good year in Impact Wrestling, and there’s so many more things to do, so many more opponents that I’ve never even faced – [Impact World Champion] Josh Alexander, Moose, Steve Maclin, that’s just a short list of guys that I’m eyeing, I’m targeting, I feel like we can make magic together. So, I’ve signed another year deal with Impact Wrestling. Kenny K-I-N-G will remain in Impact Wrestling for the foreseeable future, or for at least this year. So I’m really happy to announce that, and I’m really excited for what this year’s going to bring.”

King’s most recent match in Impact was a loss to Mike Bailey on last week’s Impact, which was Impact’s first-ever Pit Fight bout.

The 41 year old King, who has been wrestling since 2002, originally competed in TNA from December 2005 – August 2006, then went on to have success in ROH. He returned to TNA in July 2012, and worked there until September 2015. King returned to ROH that same month, and worked with the promotion until they went on a hiatus in December 2021. King returned to Impact in January 2022 as a member of the Honor No More stable. King has also worked for CMLL and NJPW during this run with Impact. He is a two-time ROH World Television Champion, a three-time ROH World Tag Team Champion, and a three-time Impact X-Division Champion.

King’s new contract comes after Impact has also signed the following names to contracts in recent months – Dirty Dango, Big Kon, Frankie Kazarian, Brian Myers, Rich Swann, Mike Bailey, Alan Angels, Tasha Steelz, John Skyler, Jai Vidal, Johnny Swinger, PCO, and Jonathan Gresham.