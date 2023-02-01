Dwayne Johnson to present at The Grammy Awards this Sunday

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was not at the Royal Rumble but he will be at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

The Recording Academy today announced that Johnson will be on stage to present the most prestigious award in music this Sunday, February 5 starting at 8PM ET on CBS.

“An absolute honor to present the most prestigious award in music,” Johnson wrote on social media. “What a stage. What a night. What a celebration of music and amazing performances!”

Johnson’s involvement at WrestleMania at this point is highly unlikely despite the many rumors that he would be at the Rumble and face Reigns in April. Triple H said in the post-show press conference that Johnson is extremely busy and doesn’t want to half-ass something with WWE, noting that Johnson has an open door policy with them and is free to come in at any time.