AEW Announces Launch of Live Events Series: “AEW House Rules”

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Feb. 1, 2023 – AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan today announced the launch of

“AEW House Rules,” a live event series taking place on select weekends in markets across the

country. Continuing the promotion’s meteoric rise and following the success of “AEW:

Dynamite” on Wednesdays on TBS and “AEW: Rampage” on Fridays on TNT, fans can expect an

up close and personal experience at local venues along with a spectacular and engaging

environment.

These non-televised, live events will showcase an electrifying mix of matchups featuring the

stars of AEW. Each event offers an even more immersive experience for fans, including

customized merchandise, unique ways to engage with featured talent and in-show interactions

different from what is featured on televised AEW programming.

The first AEW House Rules show will take place on Saturday, March 18 in Troy, Ohio, at the

Hobart Arena and will feature Ohio’s own Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Dr. Britt Baker, Darby

Allin, Orange Cassidy, and many more. Tickets for all AEW House Rules shows start at $20 plus

fees and can be purchased at AEWTIX.com starting Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. ET. Further show

dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

“As a lifelong fan of professional wrestling who grew up attending house shows, AEW House

Rules is an exciting next step in our journey, giving fans a new level of access to top-tier

professional wrestling,” said Tony Khan. “We’re always looking for meaningful ways to engage

with our fans, and AEW House Rules will be a great way for them to connect with our incredible

talent and experience AEW in an intimate setting.”

“The extraordinary success of AEW changed the landscape of professional wrestling as a whole,

not only by providing a fresh new product, but also by raising the bar in a manner that many

deemed impossible a few years ago,” said Jeff Jarrett, AEW’s Director of Business Development.

“Now as we expand to live house shows, fans can expect an innovative approach and get up close

with the best talent in professional wrestling. In addition to satisfying the passions of diehard

fans, we’re excited about creating new fans of all ages through these entertaining events.”

“I’m looking forward to teaming with Jeff Jarrett to oversee the expansion and growth of our

live event touring schedule,” said Rafael Morffi, AEW’s VP of Live Events. “AEW House Rules

ramps up our commitment to creating positive, memorable experiences for fans at our shows,

and we’re thrilled to kick off the initiative on March 18 in Troy, Ohio.”