2022 GERWECK.NET Year End Awards: Wrestler of the year
Roman Reigns (42%, 166 Votes)
Cody Rhodes (12%, 46 Votes)
Josh Alexander (11%, 43 Votes)
Jon Moxley (10%, 39 Votes)
Will Ospreay (5%, 18 Votes)
Seth Rollins (4%, 14 Votes)
Dax Harwood (4%, 14 Votes)
Chris Jericho (3%, 11 Votes)
Austin Theory (3%, 10 Votes)
Kevin Owens (3%, 10 Votes)
Edge (2%, 6 Votes)
Bobby Lashley (2%, 6 Votes)
Kenny Omega (2%, 6 Votes)
Adam Page (1%, 4 Votes)
Total Voters: 393
past winners…
2021: Roman Reigns
2020: Drew McIntyre
2019: Chris Jericho
2018: Kenny Omega
2017: AJ Styles
2016: AJ Styles
2015: Shinsuke Nakamura
2014: Brock Lesnar