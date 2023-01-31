WWE Raw rating/viewership for this week

Monday’s live post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 2.114 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 9.81% from last week’s 2.344 million viewers for the RAW 30th Anniversary special.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 2.219 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 2.635 million), the second hour drew 2.168 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 2.373 million) and the final hour drew 1.955 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 2.024 million viewers).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 8.57% from last week’s 0.70 key demo rating. The 0.64 key demo rating represents 831,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 8.48% from the 908,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.70 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.64 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s #1 ranking, which was the first #1 ranking for RAW in months.

RAW ranked #7 for the day in viewership on cable this week, behind Tucker Carlson Tonight,The Five, Jesse Watters Primetime, Hannity, Special Report with Bret Baier, and Rachel Maddow Show,. This is down from last week’s #6 ranking for the night in viewership on cable.

Monday’s RAW drew the second-highest key demo rating and total audience of the year so far, next to last week’s RAW 30th Anniversary special. The numbers were well above the 2022 average. RAW benefited from having no competition from the NFL this week. Sports competition from Monday night two College Basketball games on ESPN, one College Basketball game on ESPN2, one Women’s College Basketball game on ESPN2, and two NBA games on NBA-TV. This week’s RAW viewership was down 9.81% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was down 8.57% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was up 13.35% from the same week in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 36.17% from the same week in 2022. The 2022 show was also the post-Royal Rumble episode.

Monday’s post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE RAW aired live from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Royal Rumble fallout, a promo by Men’s Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes as the opener, Women’s Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley naming her WrestleMania 39 opponent, plus he first qualifying matches for the WWE United States Title Elimination Chamber Match – Seth Rollins vs. Chad Gable and Baron Corbin vs. Johnny Gargano. The main event ended up being Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor.