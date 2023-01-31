Video: Rick Boogs makes return to WWE on Raw

Rick Boogs, who was out of action since Wrestlemania 38 due to injury, made his return to WWE during the January 30th 2023 edition of RAW. The Miz was venting about the Royal Rumble in the ring when Adam Pearce introduced Boogs as the newest member of the RAW roster. Despite being in a suit, Miz was forced to compete against Boogs. Boogs picked up the win in a short match.

RICK BOOGS IS BACK! The newest member of the #WWERaw roster … @rickboogswwe is ready to rock on Monday nights! pic.twitter.com/p1oHn0XdQZ — WWE (@WWE) January 31, 2023