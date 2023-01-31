Updated NXT lineup for tonight

Two new segments have been announced for tonight’s Vengeance Day go-home edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network.

Tonight’s NXT show will see Grayson Waller and NXT Champion Bron Breakker issue their final matches before Saturday’s Steel Cage title match. WWE noted in their official NXT preview that Breakker is hurt due to the bump he took through the barrier last week. Tonight’s show will also see NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez address last week’s attack by Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. This will be the final promo from Perez before she defends against Toxic Attraction in a Triple Threat this Saturday.

Below is the updated card for tonight’s live NXT:

* NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller deliver their final messages before the Steel Cage match at Vengeance Day

* NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez responds to last week’s attack by Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne ahead of Vengeance Day Triple Threat

* Cora Jade vs. Lyra Valkyria

* The Creed Brothers vs. Indus Sher

* Stevie Turner makes in-ring debut

* The New Day Tag Team Invitational with The Dyad vs. Andre Chase and Duke Hudson vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade with the winners joining Pretty Deadly, Gallus, and NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day at Vengeance Day