Updated lineup for WWE Elimination Chamber, next week’s Raw

It was announced on tonight’s Raw that Bianca Belair will defend the Raw Women’s Championship in the women’s Elimination Chamber next month.

Adam Pearce announced that the final four women’s Royal Rumble competitors have already qualified for Elimination Chamber and they are Liv Morgan, Asuka, Nikki Cross & Raquel Rodriguez. A Fatal 4 Way qualifier will be held next Monday with the returning Carmella vs. Piper Niven vs. Candice LeRae vs. Mia Yim. The final women’s Elimination Chamber spot will be determined at a later date.

Three superstars have qualified for the men’s Elimination Chamber, which will see Austin Theory defend the WWE United States Championship. Bronson Reed defeated Dolph Ziggler, Seth Rollins beat Chad Gable & Johnny Gargano beat Baron Corbin to qualify. The final two men’s Elimination Chamber spots will be confirmed on next week’s Raw with Elias vs. Montez Ford & Damian Priest vs. Angelo Dawkins.

Next week’s Raw will also feature a Cage Match with Becky Lynch vs. Bayley.

Below is the current lineup for the Elimination Chamber PLE on Saturday 2/18 in Montreal at the Bell Center-

–Raw Women’s Championship Elimination Chamber: Bianca Belair (C) vs. Asuka vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Nikki Cross vs. Mia Yim or Carmella or Piper Niven or Candice LeRae

–United States Championship Elimination Chamber: Austin Theory (C) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Bronson Reed vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Montez Ford or Elias vs. Damian Priest or Angelo Dawkins