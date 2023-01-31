Steve Austin update

WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin reportedly turned down a match at WrestleMania 39.

As we’ve noted, WWE made offers to Austin for potential WrestleMania matches against Brock Lesnar or Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. However, a new report from Wrestling Observer Radio notes that Austin turned down the option to wrestle at the big event in April.

It was noted that Austin turned down the Lesnar and Reigns matches, but he probably could’ve named his opponent if he wanted to wrestle someone else. Austin still may appear at WrestleMania 39 for some sort of angle, but last word was that he turned down the idea of wrestling a match.

WWE reportedly offered Austin the Lesnar match a few months back, and then the Reigns match more recently, but with the Reigns offer came a significant increase in pay.