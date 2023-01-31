Raw commentator Kevin Patrick joins Apple’s MLS broadcast team

WWE Raw commentator Kevin Patrick, whose real name is Kevin Egan, has been picked up by Apple to form part of the new Major League Soccer broadcast team.

He was part of 31 new additions to the massive broadcast team who will be doing commentary, analysis, and studio shows covering the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Egan, listed under his real name, is forming part of the “best in class analysts” but his profile makes no mention of him working for WWE.

“Kevin Egan, originally from Dublin, Ireland, has spent the last 10 seasons broadcasting MLS matches on television with both the Chicago Fire and Atlanta United. During this time Egan also acted as a play-by-play commentator and studio host for beIN Sports, Turner Sports, ESPN and CNN International,” reads his profile.

He took over the Raw commentary duties from Jimmy Smith in October 2022.