Notes on Logan Paul, Dirty Dango, AEW returning to Pittsburgh, and today’s birthday

Jan 31, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

– Dirty Dango (Fandango) has officially signed with Impact Wrestling. Terms of contract were not released.

– Happy birthday to….

Jorge ‘Giant’ Gonzalez (1966)
Brian ‘Crush’ Adams (1963)
Dave ‘Fit’ Finlay (1958)

– Prime Drinks (part owner Logan Paul) is now the official sports drink of the UFC.

– AEW returns to Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA on Wednesday, April 19th for Dynamite and Rampage. Tickets go on sale Friday 2/10 at 10am ET.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

J-Rod

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal