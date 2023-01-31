Notes on Logan Paul, Dirty Dango, AEW returning to Pittsburgh, and today’s birthday

– Dirty Dango (Fandango) has officially signed with Impact Wrestling. Terms of contract were not released.

– Happy birthday to….

Jorge ‘Giant’ Gonzalez (1966)

Brian ‘Crush’ Adams (1963)

Dave ‘Fit’ Finlay (1958)

– Prime Drinks (part owner Logan Paul) is now the official sports drink of the UFC.

– AEW returns to Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA on Wednesday, April 19th for Dynamite and Rampage. Tickets go on sale Friday 2/10 at 10am ET.