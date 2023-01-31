Notes on Logan Paul, Dirty Dango, AEW returning to Pittsburgh, and today’s birthday
– Dirty Dango (Fandango) has officially signed with Impact Wrestling. Terms of contract were not released.
– Happy birthday to….
Jorge ‘Giant’ Gonzalez (1966)
Brian ‘Crush’ Adams (1963)
Dave ‘Fit’ Finlay (1958)
– Prime Drinks (part owner Logan Paul) is now the official sports drink of the UFC.
Prime just became the Official Sports Drink of @UFC pic.twitter.com/T6Mdoo7hLY
— Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 31, 2023
– AEW returns to Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA on Wednesday, April 19th for Dynamite and Rampage. Tickets go on sale Friday 2/10 at 10am ET.
BRITTSBURGH we're coming back! #AEW returns to @Petersen_Events in Pittsburgh, PA on Wednesday, April 19th for #AEWDynamite LIVE & #AEWRampage!
🎟 Tickets go on sale Friday 2/10 at 10am ET!https://t.co/rFcIFUPD6k | https://t.co/xD1UKLjrvj pic.twitter.com/S6HC84fhOE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 31, 2023