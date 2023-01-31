Nikkita Lyons undergoes surgery

As noted, last week’s NXT episode featured a parking lot segment where Nikkita Lyons was injured by a mystery attacker. She later announced that she suffered a torn ACL and torn meniscus, but there’s still no word on where the injury occurred.

In an update, Lyons took to Twitter today to announce that surgery was a success. She thanked the WWE Universe, her fans, and the medical team, and promised to be back stronger than ever.

“Surgery was a success [star sparkle emoji] Thank you deeply to the WWE Universe, my Lyon Pride for all the love and support you show. I’ll be back stronger than I’ve ever been. [folded hands emoji] #ReadyToPounce Also a big thank you to the wonderful surgeons, doctors and nurses. [heart hands emoji] [heart emoji] @WWENXT @WWE,” she wrote with a photo from the hospital.

Lyons could be on the shelf for around 6-9 months. She has not wrestled since defeating Jakara Jackson on the January 20 edition of NXT Level Up, which was taped on January 17.

Lyons, who signed with WWE in the summer of 2021 and debuted in December of that year, suffered a partial MCL tear and a MCL sprain in May 2022. She was on the shelf until late June, returning to action earlier than expected. It was reported that she also suffered a concussion in August 2022.