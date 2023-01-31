New Japan have officially announced the changes to NJPW STRONG

– All New Japan events in the US going forward will have the NJPW STRONG branding

– The TV taping format will move to a dual mode; STRONG Live and STRONG on Demand

– STRONG on Demand will have matches from STRONG Live aired in four parts. For example;

March 4 Battle in the Valley week 1: 2 matches

March 11 Battle in the Valley week 2: 3 matches

March 18 Battle in the Valley week 3: 2 matches

March 25 Battle in the Valley week 4: 3 matches