Carmella returns to WWE television

Carmella and Rick Boogs returned on Monday Night Raw last night following several months on the sidelines.

Carmella has been out since August following a head injury she sustained during a non-televised live event. However that was only the beginning, as a month later she suffered a miscarriage and then she got pregnant again, only to suffer another miscarriage and an ectopic pregnancy.

Boogs returned after being injured for over nine months, an injury he suffered during a tag team match with Shinsuke Nakamura against The Usos on night one of WrestleMania 38. Boogs tore his quadriceps and patella tendon during the match and had to undergo surgery.

While Boogs wrestled his first match against The Miz on Raw, Carmella will have to wait until next week to step back in the ring as she goes for a shot to be part of the women’s Elimination Chamber match.