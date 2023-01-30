WrestleMania 39 tickets surpass 109,000 sold

Tickets for the two-night WrestleMania 39 in Inglewood have now surpassed 109,000 with the show on track to being one of the most successful in the company history, both attendance wise and from a financial standpoint.

New numbers released by the Wrestling Observer reveals that night one is now at 54,383 tickets sold while night two is at 54,914 sold for a combined total of 109,297.

To accommodate for the added interest, WWE opened up more seats in the 400 and 500 levels behind the stage for night one and night two. Some ringside seats are still available starting from a whopping $10,000…per night! Limited two-day combo seats are also available for purchase.

Earlier this month, WWE announced that WrestleMania 39 broke the company’s all-time gate record for any WrestleMania but never divulged any figures. The previous record was $17.3 million in 2016 for WrestleMania 32 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.