Roxanne Perez on being the NXT Women’s Champion

Roxanne Perez is one of WWE’s fastest-rising stars, and she wouldn’t be where she was today without the inspiration of those that came before her.

The current NXT Women’s Champion appeared on Faction 919 to discuss this very topic, where she revealed that AEW Superstar Saraya (fka Paige) was a tremendous influence on her, then discusses the importance of being apart of the NXT Women’s Title lineage. Highlights from the interview are below.

How much Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, inspired her:

I remember watching Paige become the first-ever ‘NXT’ Women’s Champion, and I think she was 18 or 19 at the time, and she also had started training when she was like 13. She was a huge inspiration for me because it just showed me that like, ‘Wow, it doesn’t matter how old you are. It doesn’t matter if you’re 29, if you’re 18, you can literally make anything happen as long as you just put in the work, be consistent and just keep your mind right.

On being NXT Women’s Champion and joining a long lineage of great champions:

It means everything. Honestly, it definitely means that it comes with a little bit of pressure because I do want to live up to everything that they have been able to achieve in their careers.