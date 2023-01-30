Rhea Ripley names WrestleMania opponent

Jan 30, 2023 - by Marc Middleton

Women’s Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley appeared on tonight’s Raw to announce that she will challenge SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39.

Below is the updated lineup for WrestleMania 39, which is scheduled for Saturday 4/1 and Sunday 4/2 at SoFi Stadium in Hollywood-

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (C) vs. Rhea Ripley

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Cody Rhodes

