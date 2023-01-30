Notes on Chelsea Green and Brock Lesnar

– Chelsea Green’s first night back did not turn out to be quite well. According to PW Insider, Green broke the record for fastest rumble elimination at 5 seconds last night at the event. Furthermore, it is also reported that Chelsea apparently does not agree with it and has complained about it in an upcoming promo that is filmed. So, this will likely play into her Karen character.

– While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that the current plan for Lesnar will see him face off against Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39 and not GUNTHER.