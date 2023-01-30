News for tonight’s WWE Raw

The post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE RAW will air live tonight from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma as the Road to WrestleMania 39 heats up.

WWE has not announced any matches for RAW as of this writing. It’s believed that Cody Rhodes will make his RAW return tonight, and appearances by names such as Logan Paul and WWE Hall of Famer Edge are possible.

While Rhodes is expected to celebrate his Royal Rumble win on tonight’s RAW, Women’s Rumble winner Rhea Ripley will also appear on the show with The Judgment Day.