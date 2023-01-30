Nash glad he didn’t do Raw anniversary show, note on Gallows and Anderson’s WWE contracts

– While speaking on his Kliq This podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash revealed that he was invited to Raw’s 30th anniversary but decided to turn it down. He said “Mr (Bruce) Prichard reached out and asked if I’d like to come and I just said no. You know its a really long day, to go to TV when your doing something like on the active roster.”

Nash added “I’m glad I didn’t go because I didn’t see where the f**k I could have been used.”

– According to a recent report from Fightful Select, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows both signed five-year WWE contracts due to Triple H felt bad about their prior release.

He said “Fightful was told that Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are both under five-year WWE contracts that have them set to stay with the company until late 2027…one higher up said that Triple H had helped negotiate their decision in 2019 to stay with the company over AEW, NJPW and IMPACT, and felt badly that they were released prematurely.”