Liv Morgan on beating Rousey: “That night solidified every single thing for me”

MySanAntonio.com interviewed Liv Morgan ahead of Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble event to talk to her about competing in the Rumble match. She said the following on the Rumble and beating Ronda Rousey twice:

On having the fastest Rumble elimination:

“I think I actually hold the record for the fastest women’s elimination in Royal Rumble history ever. So fast forward three years, even last year, I went from being eliminated in 90 seconds to lasting almost 38 minutes. So just that growth bomb, and it’s what I strive for. It’s what I live for. I want to be the very best that I can possibly be in. So, this year, I’m challenging myself even further, and I am hoping and trying and pleading to come out as No. 1, to outlast all 29 other women and to be the last one standing at the end of the day.”

Liv Morgan on beating Rousey twice:

“I think I’m the only person in history to ever defeat Ronda Rousey twice. But it was an incredible, incredible, moment, and one of the best of my whole entire life. I feel like it was a moment where I was truly proud of myself. And it was just incredible, you know, to win Money in the Bank and to cash in on Ronda Rousey. It was my first championship after eight years of fighting and clawing and hoping to one day be champion. That night solidified every single thing for me. It was amazing.”

please support us at:

