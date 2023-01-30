Jey Uso: “I’m out”

In a post on Instagram, Jey Uso continued the Bloodline storyline following his walkout on Saturday night at the Royal Rumble.

“I’m out,” Jey wrote along with an emoji of a blood drop. The photo of the post was of him being conflicted about what happened on Saturday when Sami Zayn turned on them and hit Roman Reigns with the chair.

While Jey helped with the annihilation of Kevin Owens, he did not participate in beating up Sami Zayn, although he was mighty mad at him, telling him that he treated him like a brother. Sami apologized to Jey before he got taken out by the Bloodline.

Jey opted to leave the ring and walk out, leaving a confusing look on the rest of his family.