Elimination Chamber qualifying matches & more announced for Raw

WWE has announced that Austin Theory will defend the United States Championship inside the Elimination Chamber on 2/18. Seth Rollins vs. Chad Gable and Johnny Gargano vs. Baron Corbin will be held as qualifying matches on tonight’s Raw.

In the video below, Byron Saxton announced the following Raw line-up for tonight-

-Cody Rhodes to kick off the show

-Rhea Ripley will pick her WrestleMania opponent

-WWE U.S. Championship Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches: Seth Rollins vs. Chad Gable, Johnny Gargano vs. Baron Corbin