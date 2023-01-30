Dakota Kai injured

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai is currently injured.

Corey Graves announced during tonight’s post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW that Kai was injured in Saturday’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. No other details were provided.

Kai appeared on tonight’s RAW as she and Bayley accompanied partner IYO SKY to the ring for her win over Candice LeRae. She later appeared for an angle where Becky Lynch pulled her out to the stage to threaten Bayley. Lynch wrapped a chair around Kai’s leg and threatened to hit it with a steel chair, but then left when Bayley agreed to face her next week in a Steel Cage match.

Kai entered the Women’s Royal Rumble at #9, and lasted just over 22 minutes before being eliminated by Becky Lynch. Kai eliminated Emma by herself, while Damage CTRL eliminated Dana Brooke, Shayna Baszler, Natalya, and WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez as a group. Lynch ended up brawling with Damage CTRL through the crowd after their respective eliminations, which came around the same time.

There’s no word yet on how long Kai might be out of action, or on the severity of her injury, but we will keep you updated.