Cody Rhodes joins Logan Paul on tomorrow’s IMPAULSIVE show

The 2023 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes will be a guest on Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE YouTube show tomorrow.

The episode was taped after the Royal Rumble in San Antonio at a makeshift studio.

“I just wrapped up here on IMPAULSIVE and we discussed the fact that in the 2023 Royal Rumble, I eliminated…” Cody said before being cut off by Paul.

“I’m not mad! I’m not mad because you did our show,” joked Paul.

Cody was the one who took out Paul at the Rumble after Paul surprisingly eliminated Seth Rollins from the match, suggesting maybe a match against him at WrestleMania.

Cody is not the first Superstar to be part of Paul’s show and last year it was Roman Reigns who appeared, setting up a match between the two for Crown Jewel.