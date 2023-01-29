WWE Royal Rumble attendance

WWE announced a sold-out crowd of 51,338 fans in attendance at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas for the 2023 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

For what it’s worth, WrestleTix noted on Saturday morning that there were 451 tickets available at around 7am. As of that point, there were 44,417 tickets distributed for a setup/capacity of 44,868. The resale number at that point was 1,411. While WWE announced 51,338 fans in attendance, they often boost that number by a few thousand.

To compare, the 1997 Royal Rumble at the same venue had reported attendance eof 60,477, while the 2017 Royal Rumble from The Alamodome had announced attendance of 52,020.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H noted during tonight’s post-show press conference that tonight’s show was the largest gate in history for a Royal Rumble event, by far. He recalled how they kept opening seats up after production was finalized on Thursday and Friday, and those seats sold as fast as they could open them up.

Triple H also mentioned how this event drew the most sponsorship revenue in Rumble history, doubling the previous record. He touted Mountain Dew Pitch Black, Capcom, and Applebee’s as top sponsors. It was also noted that fans bought a lot of merchandise at The Alamodome and the Royal Rumble Superstore, saying they were “cleaned out” and joking that they will have to start bringing more merchandise to these shows.