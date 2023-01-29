Stratus Announces Withdrawal From This Weekend’s WrestleCon

Jan 29, 2023 - by James Walsh

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus announced yestreday that she will be unable to make her scheduled appearance for today’s WrestleCon pop-up event in San Antonio, Texas as her little girl is not feeling well. However, she did not that she’s hoping to make some appearances on the road to WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. You can see the video she posted on the announcement below:

