Social media updates from Jey Uso and The Undertaker

– The Undertaker tweeted…

Kudos to all involved in last night’s #RoyalRumble, it was a next-level show!

So proud of @McCoolMichelleL, always great to see her get back in the ring!

And it was a pleasure meeting @HardyMusic, he killed it with his performance of #SoldOut! pic.twitter.com/FSL4UnT1x5

— Undertaker (@undertaker) January 29, 2023