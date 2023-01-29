Notes on Bayley and Pat McAfee

– Pat McAfee’s WWE return was kept top secret. His plane legit landed 20 minutes before the show.

Michael Cole and Corey Graves weren’t even informed that Pat would be joining them on until he came out.

Cole and Corey’s reactions were 100% real.

Massive thank you to the folks of the WWE Universe that were in that AlamoDome.. I'll remember that "hello" forever

So grateful to be back tonight

GREAT to see the WWE family backstage again

