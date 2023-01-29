Notes on Bayley and Pat McAfee

Jan 29, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: WWE

Pat McAfee’s WWE return was kept top secret. His plane legit landed 20 minutes before the show.

Michael Cole and Corey Graves weren’t even informed that Pat would be joining them on until he came out.

Cole and Corey’s reactions were 100% real.

Bayley is attending today’s NFC championship game in Philadelphia…

