Nia Jax and Chelsea Green return at the Royal Rumble

There weren’t much surprises in any of the two Royal Rumble matches but the women’s match had two notable returns in the form of Chelsea Green and Nia Jax.

Chelsea Green entered the Rumble at #20 and set a new record for the quickest elimination in a women’s Royal Rumble match. Green didn’t even last one second as she was disposed by the eventual winner Rhea Ripley.

Green, the wife of Matt Cardona, was released from WWE in April 2021 after a stint filled with injuries. She worked for Impact Wrestling until her return last night.

Cardona took to Twitter to congratulate his wife, saying that on his first night back she was already setting new records!

Meanwhile, production screwed up Nia Jax’s surprise as they hit her music before the countdown started. Eventually the countdown was removed and Jax came out at #30. She had a lot to say to the women in the ring, who surrounded her and beat her together. The 11 remaining women then teamed up to throw her out, with Jax lasting only just under two minutes.

Jax was released from WWE in October 2021 while she was on her time off due to mental health. She did not wrestle anywhere since then and last year turned down a one-night invitation back for the women’s Rumble match.