2022 GERWECK.NET Year End Awards: Match of the year

Rollins vs. Rhodes (Hell In A Cell) (46%, 188 Votes)

The Briscoes vs. FTR (Final Battle) (26%, 107 Votes)

Sheamus vs. Gunther CATC (10%, 39 Votes)

Josh Alexander vs. Mike Bailey (TV match) (6%, 25 Votes)

CM Punk vs. MJF – Dog Collar Match (4%, 17 Votes)

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (Wrestlemaia 38) (4%, 16 Votes)

Okada vs. Ospreay (NJPW G1 Climax Tournament Final) (2%, 7 Votes)

Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley (AEW Revolution) (1%, 6 Votes)

Rollins vs. Lashley vs. Theory (Survivor Series) (1%, 3 Votes)

Anarchy in the Arena (AEW Double or Nothing) (0%, 2 Votes)

Total Voters: 410

Past winners …

2021: Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan

2020: Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (Boneyard match)

2019: Cole vs. Gargano (TakeOver: New York)

2018: Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte – Evolution

2017: Tyler Bate vs. Pete Dunne (NXT TakeOver: Chicago)

2015: Nakamura vs. Ibushi – NJPW Wrestling Kingdom 9

2014: Sami Zayn vs. Adrian Neville (NXT Takeover R Evolution)