Match of the year
2022 GERWECK.NET Year End Awards: Match of the year
Rollins vs. Rhodes (Hell In A Cell) (46%, 188 Votes)
The Briscoes vs. FTR (Final Battle) (26%, 107 Votes)
Sheamus vs. Gunther CATC (10%, 39 Votes)
Josh Alexander vs. Mike Bailey (TV match) (6%, 25 Votes)
CM Punk vs. MJF – Dog Collar Match (4%, 17 Votes)
Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (Wrestlemaia 38) (4%, 16 Votes)
Okada vs. Ospreay (NJPW G1 Climax Tournament Final) (2%, 7 Votes)
Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley (AEW Revolution) (1%, 6 Votes)
Rollins vs. Lashley vs. Theory (Survivor Series) (1%, 3 Votes)
Anarchy in the Arena (AEW Double or Nothing) (0%, 2 Votes)
Total Voters: 410
Past winners …
2021: Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan
2020: Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (Boneyard match)
2019: Cole vs. Gargano (TakeOver: New York)
2018: Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte – Evolution
2017: Tyler Bate vs. Pete Dunne (NXT TakeOver: Chicago)
2015: Nakamura vs. Ibushi – NJPW Wrestling Kingdom 9
2014: Sami Zayn vs. Adrian Neville (NXT Takeover R Evolution)