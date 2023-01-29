Bayley Addresses Controversy Over WWE Raw XXX Cage Match Segment

Bayley speaks on her steel cage match with Becky getting canceled pic.twitter.com/Q6mXOR2dFV — Sean Slate (@slate_s42) January 27, 2023

Speaking to Ariel Helwani with BT Sport ahead of today’s WWE Royal Rumble event, Bayley discussed the controversy over her Raw cage match with Becky Lynch being cut from last Monday’s Raw due to time constraints. Since the trial of Sami Zayn angle ran too long, Damage Control beat down Becky Lynch instead.

Bayley on the outcome of last Monday’s Raw segment: “Yeah, I felt good. I honestly think it just put our story in a whole different place. And I think it did a lot for Damage CTRL, you know. So I’m super happy with it.”

On fans being upset the match was cut off: “I did, yeah, which like is cool. They have like our backs and stuff, but I don’t want them to think that like women’s wrestling is moving backward or that we’re not seen in the same light as Roman Reigns or anybody like that. We are very appreciated backstage, we are treated super well, and we are a part of big conversations when it comes to big stories, and big matches, and big pay-per-views, and big premium live events. We are like in conversations with that. So I don’t want the fans to get the wrong idea with what happened. It was just what happened, happened. And like, we’re going to make the best of it, and they’re going to see how it just made everything so much bigger and better.”