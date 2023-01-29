AEW Dark Spoilers from Saturday
* The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake, Anthony Henry) defeated Jay Malachi and Oliver Sawyer
* Perro Peligroso defeated Blanco Loco
* Tony Deppen defeated Caleb Konley
* Matt Sydal defeated Slim J. After the match, all four of The Trustbusters tried to attack Sydal but Top Flight and AR Fox made the save
* The Iron Savages defeated Chris Sampson and Terry Kidd
* Jora Johl and Rohit Raju defeated Dale Springs and Bryce Cannon
* Brady Booker defeated Dak Draper. This was the debut of Booker, the former Bodhi Hayward of WWE NXT
* Kayla Rossi defeated Angelica Risk
* The Wingmen (Peter Avalon, Cezar Bononi, Ryan Nemeth) defeated Jarett Diaz, Jay Marti, Richard Adonis
* Jeff Jarrett and Satnam Singh defeated The Boys
* Trent Beretta defeated Tony Nese
* Action Andretti defeated Tony Deppen
* Evil Uno defeated J. Spade
* Emi Sakura defeated Billie Starkz
* Parker Boudreaux defeated Joe Ocasio
* Shawn Dean defeated Invictus Khash
* Leila Grey defeated Sahara Seven
* Willie Mack defeated Joe Keys
* Shane Taylor defeated Adrian Alanis
* The Renegade Twins defeated Lizzy Blair and Payton Blair
* Lee Moriarty defeated Vary Morales
* Arjun Singh defeated Blake Li
* Skye Blue defeated Dream Girl Ellie
* Matt Sydal, AR Fox and Top Flight (Dante Martin, Darius Martin) defeated The Trustbusters (Ari Daivari, Slim J, Sonny Kiss, Jeeves Kay)
* AEW President Tony Khan introduced Adam Cole, who gave a quick post-show promo to thank everyone for coming out