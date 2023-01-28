Wyatt on Brodie Lee: “There’s something there that reminds me of him every single day”

During an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Bray Wyatt talked about his personal struggles over the death of Brodie Lee aka Luke Harper…

“There was so much going on and it came out of nowhere. I wasn’t prepared for any of that. I lost Brodie. I lost my best friend from college, Mark. It was something that I didn’t deal with very well. Brodie’s wife, Amanda, dealt with it. The kids dealt with it better than me. There’s something there that reminds me of him every single day. I think that time period was such a conundrum for me. I wasn’t myself and it took me a while to remember what makes me, me. It was a long journey, man, but it’s led me here into this moment, and this is the best I’ve ever felt.”

source: WrestlingNews.co