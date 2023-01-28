WWE Head of International gone from the company

Matthew Drew, who worked as WWE’s Senior Vice President of International, is no longer with the company.

Drew exited WWE some time last week, according to PWInsider. He came to the company in June 2021 after leaving DAZN, where he worked as their Executive Vice President of Rights for almost five years.

Drew was tasked with “growing WWE’s brand and business outside of the United States.” In addition to managing WWE’s global media partners, Drew worked “with other company leaders to devise WWE’s international strategy for live events, digital, consumer products and new revenue opportunities.”

There’s no word yet on if Drew was let go, or if he left WWE on his own. The company made multiple office cuts last week, presumably because they are leaning things out to prepare for a sale of the company later this year.