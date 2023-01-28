WrestleCon opens this morning at the Marriott Rivercenter hotel

Destination WrestleCon: Highway to Hollywood has a free admission and will run from 10AM to 2PM CT. Wrestlers on hand will be available for photo ops and autographs.

Scheduled to be at WrestleCon are Sting, Trish Stratus, Lita, Mick Foley, Diamond Dallas Page, Sean Waltman, Hacksaw Jim Duggan, Sgt Slaughter, Matt Hardy, Arn Anderson, Lex Luger, Rick Steiner, Scott Steiner, Ron Simmons, Jerry Lawler, and John Bradshaw Layfield.

Sting’s price will be $75 each for photo and autograph, Trish, Lita, and Mick Foley will be $50 each or an $80 combo while the rest of the mentioned stars will be $40 each or $60 combo.

The hotel is located at 101 Bowie Street. For more information check out WrestleCon.com.