Updated WWE Royal Rumble lineup for tonight

Brock Lesnar was confirmed for the WWE Royal Rumble on last night’s SmackDown.

In other Rumble news, The Miz was confirmed for the men’s match while Dominik Mysterio is not listed after previously announcing his spot. New entrants announced for the women’s match include Xia Li, Lacey Evans, & all of Damage CTRL.

Here is the final lineup for the WWE Royal Rumble. The PLE is scheduled for to air tonight 1/28 in San Antonio, TX at the Alamodome. We will have coverage here on the site.

–Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs. Alexa Bliss

–Pitch Black Match: LA Knight vs. Bray Wyatt

–Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Kevin Owens

–Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Liv Morgan, Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez, Zelina Vega, Shayna Baszler, Emma, Lacey Evans, Xia Li, Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, 18 more TBA

–Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Kofi Kingston, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, Bobby Lashley, Ricochet, GUNTHER, Rey Mysterio, Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar, Cody Rhodes, Omos, Karrion Kross, Braun Strowman, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Brock Lesnar, The Miz, 13 more TBA