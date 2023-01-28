Roman Reigns addresses rumors of taking on The Rock at WrestleMania

The WWE Undisputed Universal champion Roman Reigns was a guest on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night on NBC and addressed the rumors of a WrestleMania match against The Rock.

Reigns admitted that there has been a buzz for a long time about the potential encounter between the two but said he believes The Rock came out with some “statement” saying that he won’t be ready in time.

Fallon changed his facial expression, something that Reigns picked up on saying, “Which that kind of face everyone is making…like hold on, this guy trains every single day! He’s huge!”

Reigns said that to Johnson’s defense, it’s a different kind of training to go through a match and while he gets his weight training and nutrition on point, you have to train your body to take bumps, especially for a match like this.

“When you’re going up against Roman Reigns, you better get ready to fall down,” Reigns joked.