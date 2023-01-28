LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE ROYAL RUMBLE EVENT

– The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show opens live from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. A rabid crowd is behind her, chanting “Kayla!” now. Braxton is joined by WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Jerry Lawler, along with Kevin Patrick and Peter Rosenberg. The crowd chants for each man. The panel goes over tonight’s matches and a “Cody!” chant breaks out when the Men’s Royal Rumble graphic is shown. They also chant for LA Knight over Bray Wyatt. We get the By The Numbers video for the Royal Rumble. We see footage of Zelina Vega and Lacey Evans picking their numbers off the lottery wall earlier. Lawler predicts a surprise entrant will win, while Rosenberg goes with Rhea Ripley, Patrick goes with Raquel Rodriguez. Matt Camp is now in the Cricket Fan Zone outside of the arena, where WWE memorabilia and trivia is on display.

We see footage of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night. We also see what happened with Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn’s involvement. The Bloodline is backstage now, and everyone is in deep thought, looking a little worried. Reigns is upset over what happened at SmackDown as he previously ordered Zayn to stay gone until tonight. Reigns yells at Zayn and says he can’t wrap his brain around this… he gives an order, they follow it. It’s simple and the recipe works, it’s why they are where they are. Reigns says Sami couldn’t even follow instructions, and this is why he treats him like a child. Sami is looking for words to say but Jey Uso speaks up and says it was him. Uso says Adam Pearce kicked he and Jimmy Uso out, Sikoa had a match, and Reigns was on his private jet for The Tonight Show, so Jey called an audible and called Sami back to the building. Jey says Sami answered the call, he was there for The Family. This calms Reigns down. Reigns says why are we talking about last night, it’s all about tonight, this is fight night. Reigns says the gameplan is simple – The Usos stay in the back as he wants no trouble because this is a big night. Reigns says Sami will be with him the whole night, attached to his hip. Reigns says tonight is Sami’s night. He asks if Sami is ready. Sami is fired up and ready to go. We get a video package to hype up tonight’s Pitch Black match.

The panel discusses the Pitch Black match now and everyone predicts Wyatt to win, and Lawler believes Uncle Howdy will help. Greg Miller is backstage now. He thanks everyone for the success of WWE’s “This Is Awesome” show on Peacock and the WWE Network. Miller is joined by WWE Hall of Famer JBL now. JBL goes on about how he’s changed from the bad guy he was, so he brought a gift for Miller. He ends up hitting Miller with a pie in the face, then walking off. Back from a break and we get a promo for tonight’s RAW Women’s Title match. Lawler predicts Alexa Bliss will win with Howdy’s help. Booker and Patrick go with Bliss to win as well, while Rosenberg predicts Bianca Belair to retain. We go back outside to Camp, who is with a loud group of fans. One kid predicts Cody Rhodes to win the Men’s Royal Rumble, while another kid predicts Rhea Ripley will win the Women’s Rumble. The panel sends to a video package on Cody’s comeback. We go back to the panel and comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias has joined Braxton and crew. Fluffy wants to see Rey Mysterio win the Men’s Rumble tonight. He jokes about Dominik Mysterio. He teases that we may see him in the Men’s Rumble but he’s just joking around. We see footage of WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, Santos Escobar and Drew McIntyre picking their Rumble numbers earlier in the day. Kingston and Escobar were happy, but McIntyre was not. Iglesias still wants to see Rey tonight, but he predicts Cody will win. Rosenberg also goes with Rhodes, while Patrick picks Brock Lesnar to win, Booker also goes with Cody. Lawler agrees that Lesnar will win.

Back from a break and we get a promo for tonight’s Undisputed WWE Universal Title match. We also saw Kevin Owens arriving to the arena earlier today. The panel all go with Roman Reigns to retain in the match, believed to be the main event. Kayla signs off and that’s it for the Kickoff.

– The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event opens up with a video package to hype tonight’s big event. The video features country music singer Hardy, and his “Sold Out” single. We’re now live from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas as the packed crowd cheers. Michael Cole welcomes us an says there’s more than 50,000 fans in attendance. Cole says this is his favorite match of the year, and we are here to officially kick off The Road to WrestleMania 39. We see the WrestleMania Goes Hollywood sign hanging high. Cole is joined at ringside with Corey Graves. They hype tonight’s show but the music interrupts and out comes Pat McAfee to make his big return. The crowd pops big for McAfee, while Cole and Graves act surprised. Mike Rome introduces McAfee as he heads to the ring. McAfee poses in the corners, then stands on the apron to throw a crotch chop to Cole and Graves. McAfee hugs Cole, then offers a handshake to Graves. Graves hesitates and McAfee pulls his hand back. Graves says there’s no way he can sit next to McAfee the whole night. Fans chant “welcome back!” as McAfee sits on the other side of Cole.

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

The bell rings as Mike Rome goes over the rules for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. The winner will receive a title match at WrestleMania 39. The music hits and out first comes Imperium – WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER with Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser. GUNTHER heads to the ring while Vinci and Kaiser head back to the back. The Ring General marches to the ring and raises his title in the air. Out next comes The Brawling Brutes – Sheamus with Ridge Holland and Butch. Sheamus heads to the ring at #2 while Butch and Holland head back to the back. Today is Sheamus’ 45th birthday.

Sheamus and GUNTHER meet in the middle of the ring to face off. They have words. GUNTHER strikes first and a brawl breaks out. Sheamus unloads against the ropes. They collide with shoulders. GUNTHER kicks Sheamus and they collide again. GUNTHER with a huge chop. GUNTHER tries to eliminate Sheamus but Sheamus goes for the eyes. Sheamus with the Irish Curse backbreaker..

Sheamus tries to dump GUNTHER but he hangs on. Sheamus with knees to the kidneys. The timer counts down and out next is The Miz at #3. Miz runs to the ring and hits the apron but jumps right back to the floor when he sees Sheamus. Sheamus keeps Miz from coming in. Sheamus chases Miz around the ringside area now. Miz runs in but GUNTHER levels him. Sheamus decks GUNTHER. Sheamus unloads on Miz in the corner now. GUNTHER gets involved in the corner as they all three trade shots. GUNTHER tries to dump Sheamus. The timer goes off and out comes WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston at #4.

Kofi goes to the top an leaps off with a crossbody to Miz and GUNTHER. Kofi unloads on all three opponents now, hitting SOS to GUNTHER for a pop. Miz takes a Boom Drop. Sheamus catches Kofi in mid-air and sends him to the apron but he comes back in. Sheamus and GUNTHER trade strikes while Kofi works on dumping Miz. The #5 entrant is Johnny Gargano, returning from a shoulder injury. Gargano takes his time getting to the ring, and flies in with a Spear to Kofi, then an enziguri to GUNTHER. Miz tosses Gargano but he hangs on and fights back in with the big DDT.

Gargano looks to go for 10 Beats of the Bodhrán but Sheamus shows him how it’s done as fans count along. Sheamus keeps going past 10 as Gargano watches. Gargano superkicks Miz but he hangs on. Sheamus eliminates Miz with a Brogue Kick. They all team up on GUNTHER now. NXT Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods is out at #6. The New Day team up on GUNTHER, then Sheamus, and then Gargano.

Kingston and Woods face off now with some friendly words. They go at it but just do some comedy moves. Sheamus kicks Woods, then GUNTHER decks Kingston. GUNTHER works on dumping Woods but Kofi saves him. The timer counts down and in at #7 is Karrion Kross. Scarlett comes out with him but then heads to the back. Kross marches to then ring, in a bad mood over last night’s loss to Rey Mysterio. Kross hits the ring and decks Woods with clotheslines, then a big boot. Kross launches Kofi across the ring. Kross unloads on Woods in the corner. GUNTHER chops Kross down. Kross and GUNTHER trade shots now. GUNTHER with a big boot then a huge clothesline. Kross launches GUNTHER with the Doomsday Saito. Sheamus attacks Kross and they brawl now.

The timer counts down and in at #8 is Chad Gable. Gable runs to the ring and decks Gargano, then Kofi. He drops them both with a suplex and a big throw. Woods and Gable face off and go at it now with mat wrestling. Sheamus works on dumping GUNTHER. Gargano works on eliminating Kross. Gable with a German suplex to Woods. The timer goes off and the #9 entrant is Drew McIntyre to a big pop.

Drew hits the ring and launches Kofi, then Woods. Drew drops Gable with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt. Drew with the Alabama Slam on Gargano, slamming him on top of Gable. Kross and Drew go at it now. Drew eliminates Kross with a big boot. Drew and GUNTHER trade huge chops now. Drew nails the Future Shock DDT. The #10 entrant is Santos Escobar. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro escort him out but then go to the back. Escobar hits the ring and goes to work. Escobar decks Sheamus and hits a crossbody to Gable. Escobar goes back to the top but Gargano nails an enziguri. Gargano climbs up but can’t get him out. Sheamus and Drew double team Gable now. The #11 entrant is Angelo Dawkins.

Dawkins unloads on Escobar, then Drew, and others. Sheamus tosses Woods but his feet don’t touch the floor. GUNTHER tosses Woods but he hangs on now. GUNTHER eliminates Woods with a big boot. Kofi tries to dump GUNTHER but he hangs on. GUNTHER knocks Kofi out but he lands in an announce table chair, but apparently one of his feet are still on the chair. The #12 entrant is Brock Lesnar and out he comes to a huge pop and pyro.

Sheamus and Drew smile as Lesnar hits the ring. They attack as he enters. Lesnar tackles Sheamus and elbows Drew away. Lesnar launches Drew and Sheamus with Germans suplexes, then one for Dawkins. Escobar flies but Lesnar catches him and launches him to the floor. Escobar is eliminated. Dawkins is eliminated next by Lesnar. Gable jumps on Lesnar’s back but he is also eliminated. Lesnar continues to dominate, taking out Sheamus and Drew. Lesnar and GUNTHER face off in the middle of the ring to a huge pop. The #13 entrant is Bobby Lashley as GUNTHER chops Lesnar. Lesnar launches GUNTHER but Lashley hits a Spear on Lesnar. Lashley runs wild with Spears and slams to everyone else now. Lesnar attacks but Lashley eliminates him. The crowd goes wild, no one can believe it.

Lesnar takes the top off the announce table and throws it in at Lashley as they have words. The #14 entrant is Baron Corbin, who comes out with WWE Hall of Famer JBL, who goes to the back. Lesnar throws a fit at ringside and slams the steel ring steps on the announce table. Lesnar decks Corbin before he can enter the ring, then drops him with a F5 at ringside. Lesnar slipped when he first attacked Corbin but he seems fine. Lesnar is furious over the elimination. Adam Pearce and officials are out to talk Lesnar down. Lesnar decks a referee, tossing him over the barrier. The timer goes off and the #15 entrant is Seth Rollins to a big pop.

Rollins struts to the ring as fans sing his theme. Rollins rolls Corbin in the ring, then immediately eliminates him to a pop. Rollins and Sheamus brawl now. The #16 entrant is Otis. Otis levels Gargano, then slams Drew. Otis launches Sheamus with a big throw. Otis continues with offense around the ring. The #17 entrant is Rey Mysterio. Rey’s music plays but he’s nowhere to be seen. Rollins superkicks Lashley, then decks GUNTHER. Lashley catches Rollins and they tangle. Rollins eliminates Lashley in a big shocker.

Otis hits The Caterpillar to GUNTHER. There’s still no sign of Rey. GUNTHER goes for Otis but Sheamus and Drew take over. The next entrant at #18 is Dominik Mysterio, wearing his father’s mask. Otis was just eliminated by Sheamus and Drew. Rollins with a Buckle Bomb to Gargano. GUNTHER works on Drew. Dominik stalls, taunting Sheamus from ringside. GUNTHER and Rollins go at it. GUNTHER dumps Rollins but he hangs on and fights back in from the apron. Drew tries to dump Gargano but he hangs on. Dominik rushes in to attack Sheamus from behind but it does nothing. The #19 entrant is Elias, who has his guitar.

Elias runs in with shots to everyone. Elias with a guitar smash over GUNTHER. Drew drops him and delivers a Claymore, right as Sheamus hits a Brogue to Elias. Sheamus and Drew eliminate Elias quickly. Gargano works on Dominik. The timer counts down and in at #20 is Finn Balor. Sheamus and Gargano work on Rollins. Drew beats Dominik around the ring as Balor takes his time. Balor runs to the ring now and saves Dominik with a Slingblade to Drew. Balor unloads on Rollins now. Gargano tosses Balor but he hangs on. Dominik decks Gargano and tosses him but he hangs on. Balor and Dominik eliminate Gargano. The #21 entrant is WWE Hall of Famer Booker T to a big pop.

Booker heads to the ring and he’s in great shape. Booker rushes in and ducks Balor, then kicks him down. Dominik attacks but Booker kicks him down. Booker with the Book End to Balor. Booker with the Spin-a-rooni in the middle of the ring for a pop. GUNTHER eliminates Booker. Fans boo. The #22 entrant is Damian Priest. Sheamus and Drew punish GUNTHER for tossing Booker out. Priest hits the ring with big forearms to anyone in his way, beating Drew down in the corner. Priest drops GUNTHER with a big right. The Judgment Day triple teams GUNTHER now, then Sheamaus. They triple team Drew and Rollins as well. The timer counts down and the #23 entrant is Montez Ford.

Priest is trying to eliminate Drew s Ford hits the ring and almost eliminates Dominik. Ford rocks Priest as he tries save Dominik. Ford rocks Priest but Balor saves him. Balor tosses Ford but he hangs on and pulls himself back in. Ford drops Balor with a big right. Priest eliminates Ford. Sheamus and Drew attack Dominik. The #24 entrant is WWE Hall of Famer Edge to a huge pop. The Judgment Day is terrified. Edge with a Spear to Priest, then one to Balor. Dominik kicks Edge from behind but Edge intercepts him with a Spear to avoid the 619. Edge eliminates Priest, then Balor. Edge and Rollins face off now. Dominik attacks Edge. Edge tries to dump Dominik but Balor pulls Edge to the floor. Edge is eliminated. Priest and Balor stomp away on Edge at ringside now.

The timer counts down and in at #25 is WWE United States Champion Austin Theory.Edge attacks The Judgment Day on the entrance-way but they double team him. Balor fights them off and takes out Priest and Balor. Rhea Ripley runs out and drops Edge from behind. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix comes out from behind and Ripley is terrified. Ripley attacks but Beth nails a Spear. Pearce and officials come out to escort Edge and Beth to the back. Theory hits the ring and drops Rollins, then Dominik, then Drew. The #26 entrant is Omos.

Omos takes his time marching to the ring. Sheamus and Drew double team Theory. Rollins and Dominik go at it. Omos enters as Sheamus and Drew attack. Omos shoves them off and hits a double clothesline. Omos drops Theory, then Dominik, then slams Theory again. GUNTHER comes from behind as Omos talks trash. GUNTHER with chops. Omos chokeslams GUNTHER. Braun Strowman is out at #27. Omos headbutts Drew down. Omos waits for Strowman, but drops Drew while waiting. Braun enters and Omos stares him down. Braun barks at Omos as they face off and fans pop. Omos strikes first but Braun fights back and they go at it now. Braun dazes Omos. Braun eliminates Omos with a clothesline. Omos is furious.

Braun unloads on Rollins in the corner now. GUNTHER works on Dominik. Sheamus and Drew work on Theory. Braun launches Theory across the ring, then drops Dominik with a big boot. The #28 entrant is Ricochet. Ricochet hits the ring and unloads with offense. Braun fights off Sheamus and Drew. Sheamus and Drew work on Braun, now delivering double Beats of the Bodhrán. Sheamus levels GUNTHER with a knee to save Drew. Rollins and Theory fight it out in the corner. Sheamus and GUNTHER go at it. Ricochet works on dumping Dominik. Drew saves Sheamus as GUNTHER almost eliminates him. GUNTHER eliminates Sheamus and Drew at the same time and they can’t believe it.

The #29 entrant is Logan Paul in a surprise WWE return. Paul rushes the ring and asks who wants it as some fans boo him. Rollins, Theory and Ricochet stare him down. Everyone attacks Paul and they beat him down in the middle of the ring now. Ricochet tries to toss Paul but he hangs on and fights in. Paul with a big slingshot clothesline from the apron to Ricochet. GUNTHER tries to dump Paul but he fights back in. Braun and Paul have words now. Paul ducks Braun and delivers body shots. Braun scoops Paul for a big powerslam. Ricochet follows up with the standing Shooting Star Press to Paul. Braun tosses Paul but he hangs on.

The #30 entrant is Cody Rhodes to a big pop. The entrance-way fills with smoke and the pyro goes off as Cody makes his way out. Rhodes removes his jacket as some fans sing along with his theme. Rhodes stands tall as pyro explodes in the arena. Rhodes rushes the ring now, dropping Theory, then Dominik, then Braun. Theory scoops Cody but he slides out, then hits the Cody Cutter. Cody removes his weight belt and tosses it into the crowd. Dominik with two suplexes to Cody. He goes for the third but Cody blocks it and nails the CrossRhodes to a big pop. Cody eliminates Dominik. Braun with a big powerbomb to Cody. GUNTHER with the Last Symphony to Braun.

Ricochet drops GUNTHER with a standing Sliced Bread. Theory sends Ricochet to the apron but he fights back in. Paul and Ricochet springboard in from opposite sides of the ring, and they collide in mid-air. They smack hard and both go down. Everyone is shocked. Cody tosses Ricochet but he hangs on as a “this is awesome!” chant starts up. Braun helps Ricochet but Cody comes from behind. Cody eliminates Braun. Ricochet and Cody go at it now. Theory eliminates Ricochet. Cody and Theory go at it now. Cody with right hands in the corner.

We’re down to Cody, Theory, GUNTHER, Paul and Rollins, and technically Rey? Cody takes Theory down and Rollins follows up with a Stomp. Cody eliminates Theory with a clothesline. Rollins, Cody and GUNTHER trade looks now. Cody and Rollins face off in the middle of the ring, and they have words. GUNTHER drops Rollins, then clubs Cody into the ring. Rollins holds GUNTHER while Cody decks him. They double team GUNTHER some more. Rollins with a Pedigree to GUNTHER. Rhodes kicks GUNTHER and delivers a Pedigree of his own.

GUNTHER has been in for more than 62 minutes now, setting a new record for traditional Rumble matches. Rollins and Rhodes go at it. They trade finisher attempts. Rollins superkicks Cody down. Paul rushes back in and eliminates Rollins to a big shock. Paul is fired up and the crowd is shocked. Paul decks GUNTHER, then Cody. Paul points up at the WrestleMania 39 sign but fans boo loudly. Cody ducks Paul and delivers a CrossRhodes. Cody eliminates Paul.

Cody and GUNTHER go at it now. Cody with big right hands. GUNTHER with another big chop. GUNTHER charges but gets hung up on the rope, then the apron. Cody goes for the Disaster Kick but GUNTHER decks him in mid-air. GUNTHER with a big forearm to the chest. GUNTHER places Cody on the top turnbuckle and chops him. GUNTHER climbs up an tries to dump Cody but he hangs on. GUNTHER stomps Cody while he’s down on the apron, focusing on the previously-injured pec. Cody fights in from the apron. Cody goes to the top but GUNTHER chops him. GUNTHER climbs up for a superplex, and he hits it. Rhodes lands hard in the middle of the ring.

Rhodes keeps trying to fight but GUNTHER kicks him while he’s down. Rhodes hypes himself up now. They go at it and Rhodes mounts offense. Rhodes with a Cody Cutter. Rhodes sends GUNTHER to the apron but he hangs on. GUNTHER tries to come back in but Cody leg whips him. Rhodes unloads in the corner now. GUNTHER is trapped in the corner, legs wide. Cody runs and nails a low kick and GUNTHER goes down. GUNTHER nails a huge missile dropkick across the ring. GUNTHER with the powerbomb at his 1 hour and 10 minute mark. GUNTHER tosses Cody but he hangs on. GUNTHER keeps fighting and chopping.

Cody fights from the apron. GUNTHER with a Sleeper now. Rhodes starts fading on the apron. Cody comes back in and leaps off the top but GUNTHER chops him in mid-air. GUNTHER looks to dump Cody but Cody nails Cross Rhodes. Rhodes runs and clotheslines GUNTHER over the top rope for the elimination and the win.

Winner: Cody Rhodes

– After the match, the music hits as Rhodes begins his celebration. Rhodes drops to his knees and kisses the mat, then looks up at the WrestleMania 39 sign. Cody hits the corner to pose as the pyro goes off. He points up at the WrestleMania sign. It looks like Kingston and Rey were never officially eliminated.