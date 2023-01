Impact Wrestling did 115,000 viewers for the post-Hard To Kill pay-per-view show, up 31,000 viewers from the prior week. The show did a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demo, up 0.01 and was #148 on the top 150 cable chart.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

