May Valentine Speaks Out About Marrying Aron Stevens in NWA, Switching to In-Ring Wrestling in the Future, and More

May Valentine joined PWMania.com for an exclusive in-depth interview. During the conversation, she spoke about the possibility of switching to in-ring wrestling in the future, her upcoming wedding with Aron Stevens on NWA, her future, and more. You can read the entire interview by clicking here. Here are some highlights:

Switching to in-ring wrestling in the future:

“That’s a hard question to answer. I used to have plans to wrestle, but I paused them. I was so into the work I was doing. I really fell into the work of a reporter. Each day I film, I film about 40 promos a day, so my job is really demanding in itself.

“I think I just focused so much on that, that I kind of stopped my training. I’ve done about a year of training, but I still feel like it’s not enough. Wrestling is a very hard sport, you have to respect it and take it very seriously.”

Marrying Aron Stevens on the first ever live NWA Powerrr episode:

“The most important show is happening on the 31, and obviously that’s my wedding to Aron Stevens. We will be having the first ever NWA Powerrr live, and the first ever NWA wedding.

“He’s great. I love him. He’s such a good actor, he’s funny, and he’s just so cool to be around. He’s a great person.

“I barely knew him at the time. I remember he was one of the first people who helped me in my scene. I remember coming out on the stage, being super insecure, and Aron supporting me. I was always super grateful for him treating me with such respect even though I was a newcomer. He’s a great person.

“I’m really looking forward to that show. After that, we have the shows in Florida on February 11th, 12th, and 13th in Tampa, which will be insanely cool as well.”

What’s next for her:

“I love working in the NWA. Personally, I don’t want to go anywhere else. I want to see the NWA grow and succeed.

“I’m truthfully so invested with the company. I want to see us grow, and get a TV deal. We have the talent in the NWA. We just need the opportunity, and bigger viewership.

“I enjoy my job. I love working with all the wrestlers and get to experience all the different personalities. Outside of wrestling, I have a lot of stuff coming up. I can’t say yet, but there will be some pretty huge news coming within the next 10 days that you should watch out for.”

Valentine also opened up about how she broke into the wrestling business, NWA Empowerrr, breaking into the journalism field, and much more.