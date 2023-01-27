LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

– The Royal Rumble go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look back at Tribal Court for Sami Zayn at Monday’s RAW 30th Anniversary show. We’re now live from the back parking lot of the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas as a black SUV pulls up. Out hops Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. The Usos say tonight is all about Sikoa as he faces Kevin Owens in the main event. Jimmy and Solo walk ahead and Jey follows but here comes Sami Zayn from the side, dressed in all black. Sami just wanted to catch Jey before he goes in the arena and tell him how much he appreciates what he did for him in Tribal Court on Monday. Sami says it meant the world to him and he will never forget it. Sami and Jey have each other’s backs. They embrace and Sami runs off, pulling his hood back up over his head.

– We cut to the SmackDown opening video. We’re now live from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, TX as the pyro goes off and Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. They hype tonight’s show.

Karrion Kross vs. Rey Mysterio

We go right to the ring and out first comes Rey Mysterio for tonight’s opener as Samantha Irvin does the introductions. Out next comes Karrion Kross with Scarlett. We see recent happenings in the Kross vs. Mysterio feud.

The bell rings and they size each other up. Kross over-powers Rey early on to boos. Rey dropkicks the knee out, then nails a hurricanrana takedown, but Kross comes right back and decks Rey to boos. Kross tosses Rey over the top rope to the floor.

Kross follows and scoops Rey to send him into the ring post but Rey slides out and sends Kross face-first into the post. Rey goes in and does the baseball slide under the bottom rope, using that to launch Kross into the barrier. Rey stands tall and fans cheer him on as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Kross took over during the break, and is now dominating Rey. Kross with a big knee to the spine for a 2 count. We see bow Kross caught a suicide dive during the break, then chokeslammed Rey onto the edge of the apron.

Kross has Rey up top now, trying to rip his mask off to boos. Rey fights Kross off but Kross turns him upside down in the corner. Kross charges but hits the ring post as Rey pulls himself up. Kross catches a kick but Rey nails an enziguri. Rey goes for 619 but Scarlett distracts him from ringside. Rey drops Kross into position for 619 again, and this time nails it for a big pop. Rey goes to the top for the splash but Kross kicks out at 2.

Kross grabs Rey for a Northern Lights suplex, holding it for a bridge. Kross scoops Rey but Rey slides down his back and cradles him for the surprise pin to win out of nowhere.

Winner: Rey Mysterio

– After the bell, Rey quickly exits the ring to celebrate as his music hits. A shocked Kross immediately jumps up and he’s not happy. We go to replays. Scarlett stands with Kross and they look on as Rey stands tall on the entrance-way.

– Tonight’s Progressive Match Flo video looks back at how Brock Lesnar returned at RAW 30 to help WWE United States Champion Austin Theory retain over Bobby Lashley in the main event.

– We go back to the ring and out comes WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, mostly to boos. Theory hits the ring and poses in the corner as we go back to a commercial break.

Back from the break and we get a pre-recorded promo from Damage CTRL. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY announce their Women’s Royal Rumble spots. Bayley says they are as confident as ever about being in The Rumble after what happened on RAW 30. Kai feels bad for the other entrants because once these three work together it will be impossible for anyone else to win. SKY says everyone will finally realize who runs WWE. We go back to the ring and Theory has a mic, announcing that The Champ is here.

Theory says not only did he retain his title at the RAW 30th Anniversary show, but now he is going straight to the Royal Rumble and he will win. Fans boo. Theory goes to speak but the music interrupts and out come WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day – Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Kofi only respects three Austins – Austin Creed (Woods), Steve Austin, and the city he lives in.

Woods says they know Theory is from the three-hour RAW, so he’s used to running his mouth to fill time, but this is SmackDown, the efficient show, and they get right down to business. The New Day is in the ring now. They laugh at the idea of Theory winning The Rumble. The New Day predicts one of them will win, and when they win, we all win. Theory isn’t happy with being interrupted. He says he is the biggest star in all of WWE. Fans boo. The music interrupts and out comes The Miz. Miz takes issue with what Theory just said about being the biggest star. Miz says he’s been working Rumble matches since before Theory hit puberty. Theory says that just makes Miz old. Miz says that makes him older, wiser, smarter than Theory will ever be. Miz says he will throw Theory and 28 others over the top rope tomorrow, and win the one thing he’s never won in this industry – the Royal Rumble Match. The New Day laughs and Miz says the most dangerous thing is him with something on his shoulder. Miz goes on but he and Theory suddenly attack Kingston and Woods.

The music hits and out comes Bobby Lashley. Miz charges but Lashley clotheslines him. Lashley drops Theory now. The New Day look to be on the same page as Lashley but he levels Woods, then spikes Kofi into the mat. Miz is also driven into the mat, and Theory gets hit with a Spear. Fans chant “Bobby!” as Lashley takes the mic. He says since Bock Lesnar interrupted his title shot at RAW 30, he’s going to terrorize everyone until he gets what he wants. Lesnar suddenly hops over the barrier and rushes the ring, attacking Lashley from behind. Lesnar lays Lashley out with the F5 to a pop. Lesnar says he will see Lashley tomorrow, buddy. Lesnar puts his cowboy hat back on and poses for the crowd as the music hits. We go to replays.

– We see Kevin Owens backstage warming up for the main event. Solo Sikoa is also shown. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a pre-recorded promo from Rhea Ripley, who is confident about how she will win the Women’s Royal Rumble.

– Brock Lesnar is confirmed for the Men’s Royal Rumble.

Lacey Evans vs. Jazmin Allure

We go back to the ring and out comes Lacey Evans. Indie star Jazmin Allure is waiting in the ring.

The bell rings and they lock up, and go to the corner. Evans tosses Allure across the ring. Allure charges and Evans nails a drop-toe hold. Evans talks some trash and keeps the attack going, taunting and doing push-ups. They lock up and Evans works on the arm.

Allure slides out and they tangle but Evans keeps control, then rocks Allure with a big shot. Evans poses over Allure to boos now. Evans attacks while Allure is down in the corner, smashing her head into the turnbuckles. The sole of Evans’ boot comes off and she goes to use it but the referee stops her. Evans keeps control and focuses on Allure’s knee now.

Evans scoops Allure to her shoulders but Allure rolls her for a 2 count. Evans comes right back with the Woman’s Right. Evans grabs Allure for the Cobra Clutch submission to get the win in the middle of the ring.

Winner: Lacey Evans

– After the match, Evans stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Evans takes the mic an says Little Miss Loser Laredo just learned that the Cobra Clutch is unbreakable. Evans taunts the fans and says they sound mad, but they will be really mad when she wins the Royal Rumble tomorrow. Evans tells the losers to get off their feet and salute their soon-to-be Royal Rumble winner. Evans ropes the mic and tosses Allure over the top rope to the floor. The music starts back up as Evans stands tall.