Flair makes a Royal Rumble prediction, plus notes on Natalya, Brian Cage, and Jennacide

– One performer who is unfortunately not expected to make her comeback after almost three months on the sidelines is Natalya. The Canadian WWE star underwent surgery on her nose in November 2022 after she was kneed in the face by Shayna Baszler on SmackDown. Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that the former SmackDown Women’s Champion is unlikely to return on January 28.

– NWA has announced that Jennacide will not be medically cleared to compete for physical activity for the NWA Powerrr live episode scheduled for January 31. Jennacide was originally slated to compete in the Champions Series finals at the event on Team Rock & Roll.

NWA noted that talks are underway regarding options for the team. Jennacide later tweeted, “Sorry to disappoint Team Rock N’ Roll & the NWA Fam! I’ll be back in fighting shape soon – never count the real Bionic Woman down for long.”

📰 We’ve unfortunately received word that @JENNACIDE000 will not be medically cleared for physical action in the Jan. 31st #ChampionsSeries finals at the LIVE #NWAPowerrr. Negotiations are underway between Mgmt, Team Tyrus & Team RockNRoll regarding options. pic.twitter.com/H641Ky8Gb9 — NWA (@nwa) January 24, 2023

– While speaking on the latest edition of his To Be The Man Podcast, 2-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair revealed that he believes its Rhea Ripley time to win the Royal Rumble. He said “Yeah, I had a nice talk with her too. I hope that Rhea Ripley wins. Which is not saying anything negative about the other girls. After all, you have to always be careful when you like say that but I like Rhea, I always have, and she’s, God she’s so respectful and so nice. I think it’s her time. I like the faction she’s in but I think she’s ready to roll by herself too.”

– Brian Cage’s AEW/ROH contract is set to expire sometime in a few weeks, according to Fightful.