Doudrop on her recent health scare

Doudrop has been off WWE TV as of late due to heart issues that came up following a bout with COVID-19.

WWE Community kicked off their Royal Rumble Week events in San Antonio, TX, on Thursday by hosting an anti-bullying “Be A Star” rally with more than 70 kids at at Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston at the Patch/Chaffee Youth Center. Doudrop, Liv Morgan, Titus O’Neil, The Street Profits, and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair were in attendance to spend time with the kids and host a class that teaches them how to manage emotions. Kids and the Superstars also participated in two group activities called “Ball of Yarn” and “Common Ground,” which showcased that they may have things in common with each other that they may not have even known, with the goal of fostering friendship and understanding among everyone.

We’ve noted how Doudrop has not wrestled since she and Nikki Cross defeated Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne on the September 6 WWE NXT episode. She left that show with a bloody nose, and has been away ever since. In a January 3 tweet she dismissed a report that said she was stuck in the UK dealing with visa issues, but said she had been “very sick” and was now healing. She included a brain emoji and a flexed biceps emoji on the post.

As seen in the video below, Doudrop spoke with Denise Salcedo while at Thursday’s anti-bullying event. She was asked about possibly being in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match on Saturday.

“I’ll be around,” Doudrop said, laughing. “In what capacity, I’m not gonna tell, but I’ll be around.”

Doudrop commented on her time away from WWE and said she had a health scare.

“So, I’ve had some time off to deal with a little bit of a health scare that I had, but really that’s all it was. It was just a scare,” she said.

Doudrop was then asked if she’s OK now. She elaborated on her recent hiatus, and revealed that she’s been dealing with heart issues.

“Everything was always great,” she said. “So, I got COVID real bad and the symptoms I was having were what was concerned about my heart. So, they got… bless them, they took the best care of me… they got every test for my heart that they could muster, and every single one of them came back clean as a whistle.”

She added with a laugh, “And much to some people’s annoyance, my heart is in excellent condition.”

Word going around the January 9 RAW taping was that Doudrop was set to return to the ring some time this month, perhaps in the Women’s Royal Rumble brand. It was also noted that she is scheduled to return to the RAW brand.

