Brian Cage’s AEW contract expiring in few weeks

Fightful Wrestling is reporting through his Select service that Brian Cage’s contract with AEW is expiring in a few weeks.

Currently one third of the ROH Six-Man Tag Team champions, Cage has been with the promotion since early 2020 and made his debut at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, winning the Casino ladder match.

Cage didn’t do much for months but AEW President Tony Khan opted to extend his contract in the beginning of 2022. He was moved to Ring of Honor with Gates of Agony in April of last year and was part of the Supercard of Honor show during WrestleMania weekend.

He defeated Willie Mack on an episode of Rampage last week and wrestled Bryan Danielson on Dynamite two days ago, but prior to that, Cage made little appearances on AEW television, with his previous appearance being a loss to Jack Perry at the Winter Is Coming themed episode of Dynamite in December. He has, however, wrestled multiple times on Dark and Dark Elevation this month.