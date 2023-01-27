1/27/23 AEW Rampage Recap

The opening credits roll. Chris Jericho, Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Lexington, Kentucky.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Adam Page vs. Wheeler Yuta

Yuta sends Page into the corner with a quick dropkick, and then delivers more shots. Page comes back with shots of his own, but Yuta counters into an abdominal stretch and grinds his fingers into Page’s ribcage. Yuta wraps up Page’s legs and they exchange slaps to the face. Yuta bridges back, but Page makes it to the ropes. Yuta chops Page in the corner, and then delivers forearm shots as well. Page comes back with a right hand, but Yuta delivers a few chops. Page delivers an elbow shot and follows with a sliding lariat. Page goes for the cover, but Yuta kicks out. Page sends Yuta to the ropes, but Yuta counters and guillotines Page over the top rope. Yuta gets Page back into the ring, but Page drops Yuta and clotheslines him to the floor from the top rope. Page dives onto Yuta and gets him back into the ring, but Yuta comes right back and drops Page with a dive through the ropes. Yuta delivers chops and right hands on the floor and gets Page back into the ring. Page rolls back out and Yuta dives, but Page catches him and power bombs him onto the apron. Page gets Yuta back into the ring and drops him with a Liger Bomb. Page goes for the cover, but Yuta kicks out as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Page has Yuta in an abdominal hold. Yuta gets to his feet, but Page sends him to the corner. Page charges, but Yuta dodges and takes him down. Yuta delivers an enzuigiri and follows with an elbow strike in the corber. Yuta delivers a dropkick and follows with a hip attack. Yuta delivers an elbow and drops Page with a bulldog. Yuta goes for the cover, but Page kicks out. Yuta goes up top, but Page cuts him off with an elbow strike. Page delivers another elbow and follows with a series of headbutts. Page delivers an avalanche Death Valley Driver and goes for the cover, but Yuta kicks out. Page delivers a few suplexes, but Yuta counters and delivers a few of his own. Page delivers a few back elbows and sets up for the Buckshot Lariat, but Yuta traps his leg in the ropes and delivers elbow strikes. Yuta goes for a suplex on the apron, but Page counters with a few headbutts. Yuta shoves Page into the ring post, suplexes Page on the apron, and then delivers another suplex on the floor. Yuta drops Page with a cross-body from the top and gets Page back into the ring.

Yuta goes for a splash from the top, but Page gets his knees up. Page goes for the cover, but Yuta kicks out at two. Page drops Yuta with a lariat and goes to the apron. Page goes for the Buckshot, but Yuta counters and slams Page down. Yuta connects with a splash and goes for the cover, but Page kicks out. Yuta delivers the hammer-and-anvil elbow strikes, but Page counters and lifts Yuta up. Yuta gets free and kicks Page in the face, but Page comes back with a rolling elbow. Yuta comes back with chops and bites Page’s face. Page sends Yuta to the apron, but Yuta comes right back in. Page gets to the apron and delivers the Buckshot. Page delivers the Death Rider to Yuta and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Adam Page

—

Action Andretti and Ricky Starks talked after their match on Wednesday, in which they lost to The Jericho Appreciation Society. They say they lost because of a baseball bat, and Starks says he beat Jericho once and he can do it again.

—

Eddie Kingston cuts a promo. He says The House of Black is right, and the real Kingston has to come out. He says Ortiz had to be the fatal shot, and he can do something if he wants to. Kingston says he feels The House of Black, and he is ready to go home.

—

Match #2 – Trios Tag Team Match: Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) and Danhausen (w/Orange Cassidy) vs. Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, and Satnam Singh (w/Sonjay Dutt)

Jarrett steals Danhausen’s ukulele and Singh smashes it, and then Lethal attacks Taylor to start the match. Taylor comes back and tags Beretta then, and then Best Friends double-team Lethal. Beretta goes for the cover, but Lethal kicks out and delivers a shot. Jarrett tags in and delivers a shot, but Beretta comes back with a chop. Beretta drops Jarrett with a back elbow and tags Taylor back in. Taylor stomps Jarrett in the corner and tags in Danhausen. Danhausen delivers a kick and tags in Beretta. Danhausen clotheslines Jarrett in the corner, and then Best Friends drop Jarrett with a double shoudler tackle. Lethal comes in, but Beretta drops him with a half-and-half suplex. Best Friends and Danhausen knock Singh to the floor, but Lethal and his guys pull them to the floor before they can hug. Beretta and Singh get into the ring and Beretta delivers a few chops. Singh throws Beretta into the corner and he falls to the floor, and then Lethal drops Beretta with a lariat on the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Lethal and Beretta exchange a few quick shots and holds. Taylor tags in and delivers a knee strike to Lethal. Taylor applies a submission, but Jarrett breaks it up and then tags in. Jarrett and Lethal try to double-team Taylor, but Taylor sends Lethal into Jarrett in the corner. Taylor sends Lethal to the outside and takes him out with a dive. Taylor applies the Figure Four to Jarrett and Lethal goes for a stomp from the top, but Taylor dodges it. Singh gets into the ring and breaks the hold. Singh sends Taylor to the corner and Danhausen tags in. Danhausen delivers a few shots and a chop, and follows with a clothesline. None of the moves affect Singh, and then Singh sends him to the corner. Danhausen goes low when Singh charges, and then drapes him over the top rope. Cassidy delivers a shot, and then drops Dutt with the Orange Punch. Danhausen grabs Jarrett’s guitar, but the referee takes it, and then Jarrett drops Danhausen with a shot with the Golden Globe Award. Singh puts his boot on Danhausen’s chest and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, and Satnam Singh

—

Renee Paquette tried to interview Ruby Soho this past Wednesday after he match, but Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. interrupted. Soho said she didn’t want Baker to interfere in her match, and Baker said she doesn’t like Soho either. Baker admitted that Soho has some value to the Women’s Division, and told her to grow a backbone and pick a side. Baker said if Soho is smart, she’ll know what side to pick.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Tony Mudd

Hobbs drops Mudd with a big shot and clubs him into the corner. Hobbs splashes Mudd in the corner and follows with a few corner clotheslines. Hobbs throws Mudd across the ring, and then slams Mudd with a Torture Rack slam and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Powerhouse Hobbs

—

A vignette airs for Top Flight. They talk about their recent wins and taking on some of the biggest tag teams in the company. They talk about The Elite being the AEW Trios Champions, and issue a challenge for The Elite to take on themselves and AR Fox.

—

Renee Paquette interviews Dustin Rhodes. Rhodes says Tony Khan was gracious enough to give him the time to thank the fans in what has been a terrible month. Swerve Strickland and Mogul Affiliates walk in and says he is tired of the old guys taking up space and time in AEW. Rhodes tells him to shut his mouth, and then Strickland brings up Rhodes’ brother and father. Rhodes tells him to keep his father’s name out of his mouth and they get face-to-face before being separated.

—

The video package for tonight’s main event between Emi Sakura and Jamie Hayter airs.

—

Lexy Nair interviewed Jade Cargill earlier today, but she and Leila Grey were interrupted by Kiera Hogan and Red Velvet. They all argue and Velvet challenges Cargill to a match for next week.

—

Match #4 – AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match: Jamie Hayter (w/Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Rebel) vs. Emi Sakura (w/Baliyan Akki and Mei Suruga)

Sakura dodges a couple of lock ups, and then Hayter delivers an elbow strike. Hayter drops Sakura with a lariat, but Sakura comes back with a shot of her own. They exchange shots and go to the floor. Sakura delivers a few more shots, and then sends her back and forth into the ring apron and the barricade. Sakura connects with a low cross-body on Hayter against the barricade, and then chops her and sends her back into the ring. Sakura delivers a few more shots and applies a surfboard subimission. Sakura tosses Hayter down and kicks at Baker as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Hayter tries to fight back, but Sakura drops her to the mat again. Hayter comes back with a trio of exploder suplexes and delivers a back elbow in the corner. Hayter kicks Sakura in the midsection and beats her down in the corner. Hayter delivers the Hate Breaker and goes for the cover, but Sakura kicks out. Sakura dodges the Hayterade and drops Hayter with a clothesline. Sakura takes Hayter down and goes for the cover, but Hayter kicks out. Hayter comes back with a few shots and then drops Sakura with a sliding lariat. Hayter goes for the cover, but Sakura kicks out. Hayter puts Sakura up top and slams her right back down. Hayter goes for the cover, but Sakura kicks out. Sakura gets a quick roll-up for two, and then delivers a Tiger Driver and gets another two count. Sakura slams Hayter once more and goes for the cover again, but Hayter kicks out again. Sakura slaps Hayter in the face a few times, but Hayter comes back with a big lariat. Hayter goes for the Hayterade, but Sakura counters with a side suplex. Sakura picks Hayter up, but Hayter drops her with a quick lariat. Hayter picks Sakura up and delivers the Hayterade and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Jamie Hayter