More seats added to the 2023 Elimination Chamber as show gets closer to 14,000

The Elimination Chamber premium live event from Montreal had more seats added to accommodate the response for the show.

The latest seating chart published by @WrestleTix shows that 13,500 tickets were sold for the show and Centre Bell is currently configured for just over 14,000 seats. A sell out for Elimination Chamber would carry on the record of selling out every non-stadium premium live event since WrestleMania Backlash last year.

Speaking of the Elimination Chamber, supposed leaked images from a printing factory where they’re doing the custom commemorative chairs show the artwork of Sami Zayn with his hands out inside an Elimination Chamber pod.

WWE is also holding Smackdown from the same location the night before and that show is also a huge success although it has a few thousand less tickets sold than the Elimination Chamber.